Stingers Add American Guard Lindsey

March 14, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Edmonton Stingers guard Scottie Lindsey

The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday the signing of American guard Scottie Lindsey to their 2025 roster. The Oak Park, Illinois native was a member of the Winnipeg Sea Bears last season and the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2022. Lindsey also brings extensive experience in the NBA G League after a four-year NCAA career with Northwestern.

"Joining the Edmonton Stingers team is a great opportunity for me," said Lindsey. "I'm excited to be a part of a winning organization that prioritizes playing the right way and taking care of their players. The coaching staff has shown me that they want me here and want me to be myself. I am very motivated and looking forward to competing for a championship here in Edmonton. Go Stingers!"

Lindsey brings proven CEBL scoring to the Stingers roster, having averaged 13.5 points per game for the Sea Bears last season while also averaging a team-best 1.2 steals per game. In 2022, Lindsey led the Rattlers in scoring at 19.5 points per game across 16 games, posting a CEBL career high 31 points against the Scarborough Shooting Stars that season.

Most recently playing professionally in Luxembourg, the 6-foot-5 guard has played in 121 in the NBA G-League, notching double-digit scoring averages in 4 of his 5 seasons. He recorded a career high 32 points on February 24th, 2023 as a member of the Main Celtics.

"We are excited to bring Scottie to Edmonton for the 2025 season," said Stingers head coach and general manager Jordan Baker. "His length, athleticism, and shooting ability will allow him to make an immediate impact this summer. A proven professional in the CEBL, Scottie brings another veteran presence to our locker room, and he will be relied upon at both ends of the floor."

Prior to turning pro, Lindsey was a four-year player at Northwestern, starting in 76 of his 126 NCAA Division I games. In his senior year, he was named to the All Big-10 Third team, averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game. He finished his career ranked top 20 in the program's all-time points and top 10 in three-pointers made.

Lindsey and the Stingers will return to the Edmonton EXPO Centre on May 11th to host the Calgary Surge in their home opener. Tickets are available for as low as $20 per seat and can be purchased online or by contacting the Stingers head office via email (tickets@thestingers.ca) or phone (1-87STINGERS).

