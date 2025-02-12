Hornsby Returns to Stingers for Third Season

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Edmonton Stingers News Release









Edmonton Stingers forward Nick Hornsby

(Edmonton Stingers) Edmonton Stingers forward Nick Hornsby(Edmonton Stingers)

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday the re-signing of American forward Nick Hornsby. Having started for the Stingers in every game over the past two seasons, Hornsby has racked up more rebounds and assists than any other Stingers player in that span, and ranks second in scoring.

"I'm happy to be back," said Hornsby. "My family and I have always loved our time in Edmonton and we're happy to be welcomed back. I can't wait to get started again and win some more games this year."

Last season, the 6'7" forward averaged 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.7 rebounds per game. Across the league, he ranked 6th in total assists and 9th in total rebounds, the only player in the league to be top 10 in both categories. Alongside a near triple double with 11 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds on June 2nd vs Saskatchewan he notched a double-double with 16 points and 12 boards on June 16th vs Winnipeg. He eclipsed 9 rebounds on eight occasions, and surpassed 8 assists three times.

Hornsby made his presence early on in Edmonton, putting up a career high 22 points in only his third game with the Stingers in 2023, the first of his 28 double-digit scoring efforts over the next two seasons.

"Nick is a tremendous player and an even better teammate," said Head Coach and General Manager Jordan Baker. "He has clearly been embraced by the Edmonton basketball community and we are very excited to have him back in 2025. His versatility, selflessness, and energy are what make him such an impactful player in the CEBL."

The long-time pro competed for Dorados de Chihuahua of the Mexican LNBP league after the 2024 CEBL season, averaging 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 11 games for the club. It was his most recent of his eight professional seasons, having played five seasons in the German ProA and ProB leagues and two in the Israel Basketball Premier League.

Prior to turning professional, the Irvine, CA native played four seasons for Sacramento State, tallying 659 NCAA Division I points in 89 games. He graduated from the program ranked third in all-time rebounds.

Hornsby and the Stingers will return to the Edmonton EXPO Centre on May 11th to host the Calgary Surge in their home opener. Tickets are available for as low as $20 per seat and can be purchased online or by contacting the Stingers head office via email (tickets@thestingers.ca) or phone (1-87STINGERS).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.