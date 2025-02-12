Canadian Forward Oduro Returns to Honey Badgers for Fourth Straight Season

February 12, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that the franchise's all-time leader in blocks Prince Oduro has agreed to return to the club for a fourth straight season.

Oduro began his professional career with the Honey Badgers in 2022 immediately following his senior season with the University of Detroit Mercy. In this season he helped the team achieve their first CEBL championship, and since then he has gone on to break and approach many Brampton records including a franchise-leading 54 blocks (4th all-time in CEBL). He is also currently sitting at number two all-time for the Honey Badgers in games played (50) and rebounds (291).

"Prince's energy, enthusiasm and desire to win is representative of our culture," said Jermaine Anderson, general manager and vice president of basketball operations. "We are excited to have Prince back for another season, and we're confident that he will be a positive role model on and off the court."

In the 2024 season, Oduro missed the teams' first 10 games due to injury, however in the nine games that he did play he averaged personal-bests for the Honey Badgers across the board, including 9.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks.

"It is an honour to play for the Honey Badgers every summer knowing that they gave me my first professional opportunity during a rough time in my basketball journey," said Prince Oduro. "The only way that I can show my gratitude towards the organization is by suiting up every summer and giving it my all."

Oduro was a big piece of the Honey Badgers 2023 season as he started 10 of 20 games played and finished the season totalling a team-high in rebounds (133) and blocks (23). His season was highlighted by a 17-point, 12-rebound, and two-block performance in the team's season debut vs. Ottawa.

Oduro's international resume outside of the CEBL spans over four different countries, including Hungary where he is currently playing, Italy, Germany, and Finland.

His time in Finland with the Korihait Uusikaupunki, his first professional campaign overseas, began after his premier season with the Honey Badgers in 2022. In 32 contests, he averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 25.0 minutes while registering seven double-doubles.

In a four-year, 75-game collegiate career across the University of Detroit-Mercy, Mississippi State University, the University of South Florida, and Siena College, the Canadian forward averaged 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds in 16.2 minutes.

He attended First Love Christian Academy in Washington, PA, becoming the first player in program history to sign with an NCAA Division I program when he committed to Siena College.

Oduro is an accomplished writer off the basketball court, publishing a poetry novel in January 2022 titled "Havoc Files", a deep introspective into his life experience.

Oduro joins Koby McEwen as the first players signed to the Honey Badgers for the upcoming 2025 season. After finishing the 2024 campaign at 6-14, the team is looking to get themselves back on track

