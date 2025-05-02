Ottawa BlackJacks Re-Sign Meshack Lufile

May 2, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has re-signed forward Meshack Lufile for the 2025 season.

An experienced CEBL veteran who has suited up for Guelph, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Scarborough and Ottawa during his career, the Burlington, Ont. native re-joins the BlackJacks following a 2024-25 season spent with KTP Basket in the Finnish Korisliiga where he finished the year first on the club in blocks (26), second in rebounds (154), third in points (335) and fifth in assists (42).

"It's fantastic to have Meshack back with us this year," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "He's coming off an excellent season overseas and is playing some of his best basketball right now. Beyond his skills on the court, Meshack is a true locker room leader and a tremendous teammate. He will be key contributor to our culture once again in 2025."

His eight-year professional career has also seen him represent the Island Storm and Halifax Hurricanes in the Canadian NBL with additional stops in The Netherlands and Romania being highlighted by a 2019-20 season with BC PH Miercurea Ciuc (ROM DivA) in which he led the team in scoring (276), rebounds (148) and blocks (19). The campaign saw him establish the league mark for most rebounds (23) in a single game that year which has only been equaled once in the five seasons since.

Playing for Cape Breton University from 2011 to 2016, he was recognized with a spot on the AUS First All-Star Team in the 2014-15 season while also being recognized as the AUS Defensive Player of the Year in 2015-16. He is one of three brothers in his family with CEBL experience as he joins his brother Elijah (Niagara River Lions) as current athletes in the league with Abednego and Chadrack having previously represented Guelph during the 2019 campaign.

