Ottawa BlackJacks Sign Wheza Panzo

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has signed forward Wheza Panzo for the 2025 season.

A native of Mississauga, Ont, Panzo will be entering his rookie CEBL season following a collegiate career spent mainly with Stetson University (ASUN) before he transferred to Iona University (MAAC) for his graduate campaign. A three-point specialist who attempted 644 triples in his NCAA career, Panzo established the Stetson program record in 2022-23 with a .469 three-point field goal percentage along with the team mark for made three-point field goals in a single game with 10 on 12/10/22 vs. Webber.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wheza to the Ottawa BlackJacks family," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "As a first-year Canadian professional, he brings a highly valuable combination of elite outside shooting and an impressive basketball IQ to our roster. We're genuinely excited to see him begin his pro career here in Ottawa and are confident he will make significant contributions for us this season."

The fourth-leading scorer for Iona in 2023-24, he was a teammate of former BlackJacks guard, Joel Brown, and started 29 of his 33 appearances on the year. His 1,049 points established a new personal NCAA single-season mark with his 90 made three-pointers tied for the 52nd highest total in the entire NCAA.

Internationally, Panzo represented his country at the 2018 U18 Americas Championship in St. Catharines, Ont. where he participated in each of Canada's six games during the tournament which saw the team claim the silver medal. The event saw him serve as a teammate of current NBA players Andrew Nebhard (Indiana Pacers) and A.J. Lawson (Toronto Raptors) while competing against Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Ayo Dosunmu (Chicago Bulls), Quentin Grimes and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (New Orleans Pelicans) of the United States in the gold medal game.

