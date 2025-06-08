Shorthanded Surge Start out Strong, Hold off BlackJacks for the Win

June 8, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Calgary Surge came out hot Sunday afternoon, and despite some pushback from the opposition, were able to hold off the Ottawa BlackJacks and lay claim to a 107-93 victory.

Shots were falling for the Surge from the jump as they got off to a 15-4 lead before the first timeout, led by Sean Miller-Moore scoring nine of his game-high 28 points during the stretch.

Neither team had trouble finding the bottom of the basket, as Calgary shot 15-of-20 from the field in the first quarter, while Ottawa was 9-of-13. The big difference early was the Surge putting pressure on the BlackJacks ball carrier and forcing seven turnovers whilst committing none of their own.

"I thought we came out with our defensive identity from the start," Calgary head coach Kaleb Canales said after the win. "I think guys were locked into the defensive end. We know we're going to play a good team every night, teams are going to go on runs and comeback. I thought we sustained our defense for the majority of the game."

Trailing 35-23 after the first quarter, the BlackJacks went on a 19-5 run of their own to open the second and take a 42-40 lead before the Surge pushed back to take a 54-52 lead into halftime. The bench played a major role in the comeback, outing the Surge 18-4 in that department. Rudi Williams, Justin Jackson and Christian Rohlehr all chipped in with nine points off the bench. Tyrell Tate had 13 points and Matt Coleman III had 11 while Deng Adel led the way with 24 points, four rebounds and six assists, but also accounted for seven of Ottawa's 19 turnovers.

"I thought Calgary came out and made every shot," BlackJacks head coach Dave DeAveiro said post game. "Defensively they made us turn the ball over and we gave them points off of turnovers. I thought in the first quarter we played into Calgary's hand a little bit, and in the second quarter we got better and took care of the ball a lot better."

"It's critical," he said of his team's stellar bench play. "Especially when you're on a road trip like this where you play three games in five days, our bench has to step up like that have in the last two games... I thought Justin Jackson was good today. I thought he played well today, coming back and playing against his old team he was a little motivated to play well, but he's been strong for us."

With the Surge missing key pieces in Khyri Thomas and Stefan Jankovic due to injuries and Osayi Osifo away from the team to attend camp with the Dallas Mavericks, the core of the team stepped up in a big way. On top of Miller-Moore's performance, Jameer Nelson Jr. finished with 24 points, six assists and five steals on 9-of-12 shooting, while Greg Brown III had 25 points and six rebounds, including 21 in the second half. Olumide Adelodun led the way for the Surge's bench, scoring 15 of 17 points from a second unit that saw the professional debuts of Javonte Brown and Javier Gilgeous-Glasgow.

"I thought (Gilgeous-Glasgow and Brown) were huge," Canales said. "Even D.J (Jackson)'s minutes there. We coach it and we teach it that everyone has to be ready. I know it sounds like a cliché, but the season's long and guys get banged up and guys have to step up, and it speaks to their work."

Despite coming into the game ninth in the league in free throw percentage and dead last in three-point percentage, the Surge shot 29-of-38 from the line and 10-for-28 from beyond the arc. 37 of the team's 53 second-half points came from either the charity stripe or the three-point line, making their improvements in the areas critical to pull out a win. Team captain Sean Miller-Moore said keeping his own composure was key to setting the tone for his team to have an impactful second half.

"I know it starts with me," he said. "I'm very passionate when I play, I'm very emotional. So sometimes I just try to stay even keel because once I show that on my sleeve, it kind of affects the team. Coach always preaches staying poised, playing our game even when it's (Target Time), fourth quarter, second quarter. It's a game of runs, so teams are going to go on runs, but you just have to stay solid."

The win pushed the Surge to 3-0 all-time against the BlackJacks since relocating to Calgary. Ottawa fell to 1-3 on the road this season.

The Calgary Surge have a week off before their five-game homestand continues against the Scarborough Shooting Stars on June 15. The Ottawa BlackJacks stay in Alberta as they'll face the Edmonton Stingers on June 10.

The undefeated Montreal Alliance travel to Scarborough to face the Shooting Stars in the first of four meetings between the teams this season. For the full 2025 CEBL schedule and up-to-date results, please visit cebl.ca/games.







