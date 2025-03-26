Golden State Valkyries Eclipse 10,000 Season Tickets

March 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have eclipsed the 10,000 season ticket mark for the team's inaugural 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The Valkyries, who are the first WNBA expansion team since 2008, become the first WNBA team on record to hit this milestone.

In July, the Valkyries became the first team in women's sports history to surpass 15,000 season ticket deposits and have since surpassed 22,000 season ticket deposits.

The Valkyries tip off their inaugural season at 7:00 p.m. on May 16 at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Sparks. Fans who wish to place a deposit to secure season tickets can do so at Valkyries.com or call 833-VALKS13.

In advance of the Valkyries inaugural season in 2025, JPMorgan Chase is offering an exclusive Valkyries jacket to fans who purchase their 2025 season tickets with a Chase debit or credit card. Limit one (1) jacket per account. Must use an eligible Chase credit or debit card to purchase. Deposit and credit card products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

