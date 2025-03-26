Mike Neighbors and Sed Everett Bolster Sparks Staff

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks have added former University of Arkansas and University of Washington head coach Mike Neighbors and longtime player development coach Sed Everett to its coaching staff, the organization announced Wednesday. Neighbors, who coached Washington to the 2016 Final Four and has worked in women's basketball since 1999, joins fellow coaching veterans Nikki Blue and Zak Buncik as an assistant coach on Head Coach Lynne Roberts' staff. Everett has been hired as the team's Director of Player Development, and Deonte Henderson rejoins the organization in 2025 as Assistant Player Development Coach.

"We've been intentional in our hiring, seeking a combination of innovation and experience in all our basketball staff members," Roberts said. "With Mike Neighbors, we have achieved both. Mike is extremely experienced, well-respected in the basketball world and has been successful as a head coach and assistant coach. He is smart, creative and hardworking, and we can't wait for him to join us."

Neighbors spent 11 seasons as a Division I women's basketball assistant coach before being named Washington's head coach for the 2013-14 campaign. His Washington head coaching tenure coincided with Sparks guard Kelsey Plum's collegiate career, and the pair led the Huskies to the program's first and only Final Four appearance in 2016. The following season- Neighbors' last at Washington- the Huskies entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed and earned a Sweet Sixteen berth. In each of his last three seasons with the Huskies, Neighbors' teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament. He compiled a 98-41 record at Washington, winning 70.5% of his games.

"Becoming a part of the Los Angeles Sparks is my childhood dream realized," Neighbors said. "During my 31 years as a women's coach, the growth of the game and the league has been miraculous to experience. My family and I cannot wait to join Raegan, Lynne and the rest of the organization. We promise you'll get our best!"

Neighbors served as head coach of his alma mater, Arkansas, from April 2017 through the 2024-25 season. The Razorbacks posted a 24-8 record in 2019-20, but the postseason was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That Arkansas team went 10-6 in SEC play, tying for third in the conference, the program's best-ever conference finish. The next season, Neighbors' Razorbacks defeated two top five teams-Baylor and UConn-and earned a No. 4 seed in the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. Neighbors' 246 career wins (.615 winning percentage) are the most of any Power 5 head coaches in 12 or fewer seasons.

Everett brings more than 13 years of basketball coaching and player development experience to the Sparks. He has helped elevate the games of many successful professional and collegiate players, including Sparks stars Plum and Dearica Hamby and three-time All-NBA recipient DeMarcus Cousins.

"Bringing in Sed to lead our Player Development represents another great step forward with our coaching staff," said Roberts. "Sed understands what it takes to develop elite players, and we align on how we want our players to learn and improve. He has trained some of the best players in the game, and we look forward to him working alongside us."

Since 2016, Everett has also coached at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, a prestigious basketball circuit for high school players, in Las Vegas. Through this work, he has helped 67 players earn collegiate basketball scholarships. Everett has also developed athletes at the Nike Elite 100 Camp, Nike Hoop Summit, Nike Skills Academy and NBPA Top 100 Camp.

"I believe player development is one of the foundational elements for team success," Everett said. "Through several conversations with our GM Raegan Pebley and Head Coach Lynne Roberts, we felt that our core values and vision for the team and staff align perfectly. I am truly honored to join the Sparks organization and committed to helping bring this legendary organization more championships."

Henderson returns to the Sparks after serving as Basketball Operations & Coaching Staff Intern last season. The NBA/WNBA Future Basketball Operations Stars Program participant has deep Los Angeles ties as a Cal-State Dominguez Hills graduate who served as assistant coach for the Redondo Union High School girls' basketball team in 2024-25.

"I am thrilled to return to the Sparks," Henderson said. "I have an immense amount of love and gratitude for this organization. I'm eager to collaborate with the talented basketball minds in L.A., and I look forward to continue serving our players while walking in my purpose."

