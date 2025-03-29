Richmond, Indiana Added to Northwoods League for 2026

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is thrilled to announce the addition of a new team in Richmond, Indiana, set to begin play in the 2026 season. This expansion marks an exciting return of high-level baseball to historic Don McBride Stadium, promising to deliver family-friendly entertainment and showcase elite college talent to the Richmond community.

The new team, whose name and branding will be unveiled at a later date, will join the Northwoods League's roster of 24 teams across the Upper Midwest and Canada. Richmond's entry into the League follows a lease agreement signed in September 2024 between Richmond Community Schools, the current owners of Don McBride Stadium, Richmond Baseball, LLC, and Northwoods League, Inc., with options to extend for additional terms.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Richmond to the Northwoods League family," said Ryan Voz, President and Commissioner of the Northwoods League. "This community has a rich baseball heritage, and Don McBride Stadium is the perfect venue to host our unique brand of summer collegiate baseball. We look forward to working with local partners to create memorable experiences for fans and players alike."

Richmond has a storied baseball past, having previously hosted the Richmond Roosters of the independent Frontier League from 1995 to 2005, as well as various minor league teams in the mid-20th century. The arrival of the Northwoods League team in 2026 will build on this legacy, bringing a fresh wave of competitive baseball to the region. The league's commitment to developing elite college players-more than 370 of whom have advanced to Major League Baseball-ensures that Richmond fans will witness top-tier talent on the field.

Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Curtis Wright expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are very pleased the Northwoods League is bringing a new chapter of summer baseball to McBride Stadium. Bringing the Northwoods League to Richmond represents much more than just a game, it is an opportunity for our students, families, and the entire community. We are not just welcoming a new baseball team; we are embracing the future while honoring the rich tradition and history that McBride Stadium has carried for generations."

Here is what is in store for 2026: NWL Baseball is Coming to Richmond!

Richmond Baseball ownership group

Matt Bomberg - Matt Bomberg joined the Northwoods League front office after spending the 2010 and 2011 seasons as General Manager of the Green Bay Bullfrogs of the Northwoods League. Prior to his time in Green Bay, he spent eight seasons working for two teams in the Goldklang Group. As the Senior Director of Ticket Sales with the Fort Myers Miracle, the single A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, he led the team's ticket sales initiatives focusing on groups, mini plans and season tickets. Prior to Fort Myers, he was involved with the Saint Paul Saints for six seasons. During his time in St. Paul, he led a group sales department that posted record ticket and picnic sales each season. Bomberg is currently the President of the NWL's Great Lakes Division and is President/Managing Partner of Richmond Baseball, LLC.

Ryan Voz - Ryan Voz is President/Commissioner of the summer-collegiate Northwoods League as well as co-owner/operator of the league's Willmar Stingers. Voz has spent 26 years in the Northwoods League, starting as an intern with the St. Cloud River Bats in 1998 before a hiring as General Manager of the Alexandria Beetles (2001-06) and then founder/owner of the Stingers in 2010, honored as Northwoods League Executive of the Year in 2002.

Eli Bayless - Eli Bayless is Co-Founder for Rouge Partnership Strategies, focusing on creating innovative solutions through a mix of experiential, digital and traditional marketing strategies. Over the past 20 years, Eli has overseen some of the largest events and brand activations across all of sport. Following 14 seasons at the helm of the Detroit Tigers special event and entertainment experience, he has sold and activated merchandise-based partnerships in the NHL and MLB, served as Director of Partnership Marketing for the Detroit Lions, as Director of Business Development for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and in a similar role for M1 Concourse.

Jon Gries - Gries is an actor, writer, and director. He is best known for the role of Uncle Rico in Napoleon Dynamite for which he was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male, and recurring character Roger Linus on Lost. He is also known for his roles in Martin, The Pretender, The Monster Squad, Running Scared, Real Genius, Dream Corp LLC, Get Shorty, and currently stars as Greg Hunt in Season Three of The White Lotus on HBO.

Chris Nelson - Chris Nelson is the founder and owner of Nelson Media Company. Chris brings over a decade of experience in TV news as a television meteorologist in five markets. His passion for storytelling and forward-thinking approach have fueled Nelson Media Company's rapid growth and reputation for excellence.

Jared Vasiliauskas - A sports lawyer and partner at Power & Cronin, Vasiliauskas focuses his practice in the areas of Business, Labor/Employment and Sports. He has built and manages the firm's Sports Law practice. As a former general counsel of a sports agency, he brings a unique skill set to the table, which allows him to effectively represent his clients throughout the sports business. Vasiliauskas received his JD from Valparaiso University Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management from Loras College.

Further details on sponsorship opportunities, ticket sales, and community engagement to be announced in the coming months. Fans can expect a 36-game home schedule running from late May to mid-August, complete with promotions, giveaways, and the lively atmosphere that has made the Northwoods League a leader in summer collegiate baseball, drawing over 1.3 million fans league-wide in 2024.

Until the website launches in the coming months, for more information and updates on the Richmond team, follow them on X at @richmondnwl and on Facebook by searching NWL Richmond. Fans can also reach the team by email at info@richmondnwlbaseball.com.

