Former Johnson City Manager Kevin Mahoney Joins Mets Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Former Appalachian League Manager, Kevin Mahoney, was named an assistant coach on the New York Mets Major League staff ahead of the 2025 MLB season. Mahoney served as the manager of the Johnson City Doughboys for the past three seasons.

The 2023 Appalachian League Manager of the Year led the Doughboys to 87 wins from 2022-24, including the 2023 Appalachian League title. Mahoney managed two All-Star Games (2022, '24) and the Appalachian League West Select Team vs. the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team in 2024. Mahoney's 87 wins are the most by an Appy League manager.

Along with Mahoney, several other former Appy League staff members will begin new roles for the 2025 professional baseball season. Former Bristol (2024) Hitting Coach Troy Gingrich will be the new hitting coach for the Dayton Dragons, the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Additionally, Tommy Murphy (Bristol '23, Pulaski '24) will be the Arizona Diamondbacks Arizona Complex League Hitting Coach and KJ Hallgren (Tri-State '24) will be an assistant coach at the Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona Complex.

Other former Appalachian League staff members in professional baseball:

Kevin Boles (PRN '23) - Double-A Manager, Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Mossman (JC '22-23) - Single-A Pitching Coach, New York Yankees

Horacio Ramirez (BUR '23) - High-A Pitching Coach, Atlanta Braves

Brandon Harrist (KNG '24) - High-A Assistant Athletic Trainer, New York Mets

MaryAlice Baldwin (JC '22) - Minor League Operations Assistant, Pittsburgh Pirates

Tyler DeJong (KNG '23) - Affiliate Development Associate, Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Dolan (BRS '24) - Minor League Technology Trainee, Atlanta Braves

Abigail Finch (PUL '24) - Minor League Technology Trainee, New York Mets

Jack Harmon (BLU '23) - Baseball Information Assistant, Detroit Tigers

JD Linhardt (BLU '22) - Southeast Regional Scout, Seattle Mariners

Austin Padgett (PUL '23) - Technology Assistant, Toronto Blue Jays

Derek Gibson (Umpire '24) - Single-A

Dakota Kilgore (Umpire '24) - Single-A

Dylan Toomey (Umpire '24) - Single-A

