Doughboys Win On The Road In Comeback Victory Over Otterbots

July 26, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

DANVILLE, VA - The Johnson City Doughboys came from behind to take a win over the Danville Otterbots on Saturday, 10-9.

The Otterbots opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. With the bases loaded, Khaleel Pratt lined a hit down the first baseline to the corner in right field. Seth Smith, Elgin Bennett, and Bruce Wyche all scored on the play as Pratt was sliding into third with a three RBI triple.

In the top of the very next inning, the Doughboys scored their first run of the game. Cameron Dube and Braxton Baird both worked walks to out runners on first and second, Dane Morrow then stepped up and lined a hit out into center field. Dube found his way home from second base, and Johnson City took a chip into Danville's lead to make it 3-1.

The Otterbots went on to score four runs in the bottom of the third; one of those runs was Pratt's third RBI of the game as he grounded out to short but scored Bennett from third. Charlie Carter then came to the plate with two runners on and blasted a three-run homer over the left field wall, scoring both Wyche and Gavin Brewer to make the score 7-1.

Johnson City matched those four runs and added a couple more in the fourth, starting with a Logan Fyffe line drive into center that scored Dube for a second time. Another run came from Nate Conner mashing a ball into right and bringing Morrow home. With the bases loaded Landon Smelser drew a walk to earn himself an RBI and score Fyffe from third, before Camden Kaufman got in on the action with an RBI single into left and brough Conner in. The six-run inning was capped off by a wild pitch from the Otterbots that found the backstop and allowed Trey Majette to score and tie the ballgame at seven each.

The Doughboys took the lead on another wild pitch, this time from Otterbot pitcher Jacob Smith that got by the catcher and saw Dube cross home for a third time.

Danville flipped the script in the home half of the sixth, Carter got his fourth and fifth RBIs of the game on a line drive single into right. Bringing home both Wyche and Garrett Shull to put Danville ahead by one run.

In the top of the eighth, Baird lifted a sacrifice fly out into left but Dube was ready for the tag up fro third and scrambled to the plate to tie the game at nine on his fourth run scored in the game. Fyffe would be the one to put the Doughboys ahead, Fyffe cracked his third hit of the game into center and sent Morrow flying home as the lead run.

Griffin Howell came out of the bullpen for the final two innings and slammed the door on the Otterbots. After striking out the side in the eighth, Howell went one, two, three in the bottom of the ninth with another strikeout to secure his second save of the season and give Johnson City the win, 10-9.

The Doughboys will have the second of the two-game series against the Otterbots on Sunday, first pitch at 5:30.







