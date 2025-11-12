Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on November 12, 2025 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys today announced their 2026 baseball schedule. The Doughboys will be home for Opening Day on June 8th and play against the Elizabethton River Riders. The 2026 Appalachian League season begins June 4th and runs through July 30th. The schedule will consist of one Monday, three Tuesdays, three Wednesdays, five Thursdays, and four Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Doughboys will celebrate Independence Day at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday July 4th.

"We couldn't be more excited for 2026 season here at TVA Credit Union Ballpark!" said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. "We have been working hard on an action packed and revamped promotional schedule that fans of all ages will enjoy. We cannot wait to have everyone back in the ballpark!"

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the Doughboys Ticket Office at 423-461-4866. Game times, promotional calendar, and single game tickets will be released at a later date.







