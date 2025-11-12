Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2026 Season Schedule
Published on November 12, 2025 under Appalachian League (ApL)
Greeneville Flyboys News Release
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys announced their 2026 baseball schedule. The Flyboys first home game will be Thursday, June 4 against the Elizabethton River Riders.
The 2026 Appalachian League regular season begins June 4 and runs through July 30. The Flyboys schedule is highlighted by hosting the Elizabethton River Riders on Independence Day, July 4.
"We are beyond excited for the 2026 season," Greeneville Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart said. "We have a schedule that is setup perfectly for a jam-packed season of family fun promotions, theme nights and fireworks!"
Full season tickets, mini plans, groups, picnics and luxury suites are now available by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400. Game times are to be determined. Promotional calendar will be released at a later date.
The postseason will begin Thursday, July 31, with the top teams from each division hosting the second-place team from the division. The winner of the East Division Final will host the Appalachian League Championship game on Friday, Aug. 1.
