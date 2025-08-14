Ezra McNaughton, Freddy Beruvides Selected to 2025 All-Appalachian League Team

August 14, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys outfielder Ezra McNaughton and left-handed pitcher Freddy Beruvides have been selected to the 2025 All-Appalachian League Team.

Ezra McNaughton - UTIL/OF (BYU)

McNaughton, the left-handed bat from BYU, was arguably the best player in the Appalachian League in 2025, filling up the stat sheet day in and day out. In 41 games this summer with the Flyboys, McNaughton posted 48 hits, 38 runs, 46 RBI, a .345 batting average and a 1.180 OPS, all of which were top five in the league in each category. McNaughton hit a league-leading 12 home runs in 2025 which tied the Appalachian League single-season record. He also added on 16 stolen bases, resulting in McNaughton becoming the first and only player to have a 12-home run and 12-stolen base season since the newly formed collegiate format of the Appalachian League debuted in 2021.

Freddy Beruvides - LHP (Pittsburgh)

Beruvides, who was recently named the 2025 Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year, proved his dominance for the Greenevile pitching staff this summer. In seven games this season, Beruvides pitched 21 2/3 innings, giving up only 13 hits, two earned runs and 29 strikeouts. Beruvides posted remarkable numbers with a 0.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and held opponents to a measly .173 batting average. In his last two starts with the Flyboys, Beruvides completed 12 innings while striking out 15 batters.

