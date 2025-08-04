Freddy Beruvides Named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Month

August 4, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys pitcher Freddy Beruvides has been named Appalachian League Pitcher of the Month.

The lefty, newly committed to the University of Pittsburgh, was dominant in the month of July for the Flyboys. In four games, Beruvides pitched 14.2 innings, giving up only three hits, zero earned runs and an astonishing 18 strikeouts.

Beruvides finished off his season in Greeneville with two tremendous outings. Against the Danville Otterbots, Freddy completed six innings, allowing only three baserunners and striking out eight batters as the Flyboys shutout the Otterbots in a 4-0 victory. In his last game as Flyboy, Beruvides went on to pitch yet another gem against the Kingsport Axmen posting six innings, allowing five baserunners and striking out seven Axmen.

The Flyboys earned much needed wins in the month of July on the back of Beruvides' dominant performances that helped Greeneville earn a spot in the 2025 Appalachian League Playoffs. Greeneville went on to pitch against the Axmen in the West Division Final, where the Flyboys would fall, 5-2. The Pitt commit is set to be a prominent part of the Panthers pitching staff this upcoming season after coming off of a stellar performance with the Flyboys this summer.







