McNaughton Ties Homer Record, Flyboys Win Home Finale

July 30, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys took advantage of 17 walks and defeated Johnson City, 12-7, in their final home game of the 2025 season. Greeneville (25-19) was outhit, 11-5, but the Flyboys made their hits count. Trailing 2-0 after the first inning, Greeneville took a 3-2 lead in the second inning without recording a hit - three bases-loaded walks put the Flyboys in front - while a two-run single from right fielder Danny Wallace (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI) stretched their lead to 5-2.

The Flyboys scored in every inning between the second and seventh as Johnson City (21-24) pitchers struggled to find the strike zone. Shortstop Tyler Inge (0-for-3, RBI, R) hit a sacrifice fly to give Greeneville a 6-2 lead in the third inning. In the fourth, Ezra McNaughton (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R) hit his 12th home run of the season, tying an Appalachian League single-season record. His solo home run gave the Flyboys a 7-1 lead.

Wallace hit an RBI double in the sixth inning, and the Flyboys scored three more times in the seventh, leading 12-5 entering the eighth inning. Johnson City scored two more runs in the eighth inning, but the Doughboys' struggles on the mound proved insurmountable. After walking three times, driving in a run and stealing two bases, Cameron Kim delivered a scoreless ninth inning to seal the 12-7 Flyboys win.

Next up

The Flyboys close the regular season at Johnson City at 7 p.m. Wednesday. They will visit Kingsport in the West Division Championship Game at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







Appalachian League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.