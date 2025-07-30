2025 Humanitarian of the Year Award Nominees Announced
July 30, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced the nominees for its 2025 Humanitarian of the Year award. The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the Appalachian League player that has been judged to have made the most notable contributions to his community during the season through active participation in community service projects. The nominees for all 10 teams are listed below:
Bluefield Ridge Runners: Nathan Nichols - Oral Roberts
Bristol State Liners: Prince DeBoskie
Burlington Sock Puppets: Ryan Hench - College of Charleston
Danville Otterbots: Zach Altamura - New Mexico Junior College
Elizabethton River Riders: Lenox Lively - Queens U of Charlotte
Greeneville Flyboys: Brady Francisco - Oklahoma State
Johnson City Doughboys: Trey Majette - Jacksonville State
Kingsport Axmen: Colin Larson - Boston College
Pulaski River Turtles: Zachary Moss - Florida SouthWestern State College
Tri-State Coal Cats: Kenneth Jackson - Southern
The winner of the 2025 Appalachian League Humanitarian Award will be announced at a later date.
Appalachian League Stories from July 30, 2025
- 2025 Humanitarian of the Year Award Nominees Announced - ApL
- McNaughton Ties Homer Record, Flyboys Win Home Finale - Greeneville Flyboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.