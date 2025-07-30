2025 Humanitarian of the Year Award Nominees Announced

July 30, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced the nominees for its 2025 Humanitarian of the Year award. The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the Appalachian League player that has been judged to have made the most notable contributions to his community during the season through active participation in community service projects. The nominees for all 10 teams are listed below:

Bluefield Ridge Runners: Nathan Nichols - Oral Roberts

Bristol State Liners: Prince DeBoskie

Burlington Sock Puppets: Ryan Hench - College of Charleston

Danville Otterbots: Zach Altamura - New Mexico Junior College

Elizabethton River Riders: Lenox Lively - Queens U of Charlotte

Greeneville Flyboys: Brady Francisco - Oklahoma State

Johnson City Doughboys: Trey Majette - Jacksonville State

Kingsport Axmen: Colin Larson - Boston College

Pulaski River Turtles: Zachary Moss - Florida SouthWestern State College

Tri-State Coal Cats: Kenneth Jackson - Southern

The winner of the 2025 Appalachian League Humanitarian Award will be announced at a later date.







Appalachian League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.