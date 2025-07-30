River Riders Drop Rain-Shortened Finale, Finish Season at 23-25

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders nearly mounted a dramatic late comeback in Wednesday's regular-season finale, but the game was called after six innings due to heavy rain and poor field conditions. The Bristol State Liners held on for an 8-5 win at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, officially closing the books on the 2025 season for both teams.

The rundown

Bristol jumped ahead early, plating two runs in the first on a two-run homer from Patrick Gillen and extending its lead with runs in the third, fourth and a five-run outburst in the sixth to go up, 8-0.

Elizabethton's offense came to life in the bottom of the sixth. The Riders loaded the bases with a walk, double and hit-by-pitch before Cadyn Karl scored on a balk and Jackson Berry crossed home on a sacrifice fly. A flurry of baserunners followed, including back-to-back walks and another hit-by-pitch, as Elizabethton pushed across three more runs to cut the deficit to 8-5.

With momentum building and the bases still loaded, the skies opened up and the game was called due to inclement weather and deteriorating field conditions.

Despite the loss, the River Riders closed the season with a strong second-half push, finishing with a 23-25 overall record.

Notables

Berry had two hits, including an RBI double, and reached base three times.

Terrance Bowen reached base twice and added an RBI walk in the sixth.

Lenox Lively and Joshua Evans each scored during the Riders' sixth-inning rally.

Elizabethton scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Season notes

The River Riders end the 2025 Appalachian League season with a 23-25 record, showing grit down the stretch and setting a strong foundation for next summer. Thank you to all the fans for your continued support at the ballpark and on the broadcast all season long.







