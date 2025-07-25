River Riders Explode for 16 Runs in Win over Doughboys

July 25, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders used a relentless offensive attack and a massive seven-run inning to overwhelm the Johnson City Doughboys, 16-6, on Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

The Rundown:

After Johnson City opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first on a wild pitch, Elizabethton responded immediately. A double from Terrance Bowen and RBI hits by Jordan Crosland and Cadyn Karl highlighted a two-run bottom half to take the lead.

The River Riders broke things open in the second. After three straight singles to start the inning, Bowen drove in a run with a sac fly and Jackson Berry added an RBI single. A throwing error allowed another run to cross, making it 5-1. Ethan Ball's solo homer to right in the third and a wild inside-the-park home run from Bowen in the fourth stretched the lead to 7-1.

Johnson City clawed back in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs on a bases-clearing double by Dane Morrow to make it 7-4. They added two more in the fifth on an error and sac fly to close within 7-6, but that's as close as it would get.

Elizabethton answered with a run in the fifth on a steal and throwing error, then put the game out of reach in the seventh. The River Riders sent 11 men to the plate in a seven-run frame, with RBI hits from Bowen and Eli Evans, three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a sac fly, making it 13-6. A wild pitch in the eighth scored Terrence Bowen from third and solidified the 16-6 run rule victory for the River Riders.

The bullpen duo of Jevarra Martin and Demarques Thompson held Johnson City scoreless over the final four innings.

Notables:

Eli Evans went 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Terrance Bowen drove in four runs, including an inside-the-park home run.

Jackson Berry reached base six times, scored two runs and had two hits.

Elizabethton drew nine walks and recorded 15 hits as a team.

The River Riders have now won three of their last four games.

Up Next:

Elizabethton remains at home for the series finale against Johnson City on Friday, July 25. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM from Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Fans can stream the game live on AppyLeague.com.







Appalachian League Stories from July 25, 2025

River Riders Explode for 16 Runs in Win over Doughboys - Elizabethton River Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.