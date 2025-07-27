River Riders Take Series Finale in Greeneville, 6-1

July 27, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A dominant pitching performance and timely extra-base hits powered the Elizabethton River Riders to a 6-1 win over the Greenville Flyboys on Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Park. The victory closed out the series and lifted the River Riders to 22-24 on the season.

The rundown

Elizabethton broke through in the fourth inning after three scoreless frames. Jack Torbett drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on Ethan Ball's RBI double to left. Ball later crossed home on a groundout from Tu'alau Wolfgramm, and the River Riders led, 2-0.

In the fifth, Elizabethton extended the lead when Terrance Bowen walked, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI single from Ball, his second RBI of the game. That would be more than enough support for a River Riders pitching staff that allowed just two hits over the first six innings.

The Riders poured it on in the seventh. After a leadoff single by Lenox Lively and another walk from Bowen, Ball came through again, roping a two-run double, his third of the year, to right field. Donte Lewis followed with a single to bring Ball home, giving Elizabethton a commanding 6-0 lead.

Clay Masonis and Jevarra Martin combined for six shutout innings, with Martin striking out the side in the sixth. Greenville scored their lone run in the seventh on a wild pitch, but Cameron Owens closed the door to seal the win.

Notables

Ethan Ball went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Terrance Bowen scored twice and reached base three times.

Jevarra Martin struck out three batters in a perfect sixth inning.

Elizabethton's pitching staff recorded nine strikeouts and allowed just one run on two hits.

Up next

The River Riders will be back in action on Tuesday, July 29, when they travel to face the Bristol State Liners at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with live coverage on AppyLeague.com.







Appalachian League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.