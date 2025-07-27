Flyboys Split Doubleheader at Elizabethton, Clinch Playoff Spot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys are headed to the Appalachian League postseason for the second straight season under manager Jack Wilson, following a come-from-behind win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader. Trailing, 5-3, with two outs in the fifth inning, Greeneville (24-18) scored twice on a dropped fly ball to tie the game, then took the lead when designated hitter Jace Patton (2-for-4, 2 RBI) lined a two-run single to left field.

Elizabethton (21-24) tied the game, 7-7, when center fielder Donte Lewis hit a two-run single in the bottom of the inning, but the tie was short-lived. Shortstop Cameron Kim (1-for-4, HR, RBI) hit a leadoff home run to right field to give the Flyboys an 8-7 lead. After escaping a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fifth inning, two-way player AJ Diaz (2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 K) retired seven consecutive Elizabethton hitters to seal the 8-7 Greeneville win and clinch the final playoff spot in the West Division for the Flyboys.

Greeneville trailed early in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, falling behind, 5-2, after two innings and trailing, 7-2, after five. Kim (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) hit his second homer of the twin bill while second baseman Tyler Inge (1-for-3, RBI) added an RBI sacrifice fly, bringing the Flyboys back to within two runs. The River Riders answered with a solo home run from center fielder Jordan Crosland (2-for-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI), and they led entering the seventh inning, 8-5.

After lifting the Flyboys to a 2-1 lead with a second-inning home run, Patton (2-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI) hit a game-tying, three-run homer with the Flyboys down to their final out. Ezra McNaughton (1-for-1, 3B) hit a pinch-hit triple, but Greeneville was unable to take the lead. Patton then moved from shortstop to the mound and pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning to send the game to a tiebreaker. Elizabethton chose to hit and, after a wild pitch and two intentional walks, scored the winning run on a throwing error as the Flyboys attempted to secure the forceout at home plate.

With the Flyboys' loss in Game 2 of the doubleheader, Kingsport clinches the West Division title and home field advantage in the semifinals. The Axmen and the Flyboys are set to meet in the postseason for the second year in a row. Greeneville returns home to close its series against Elizabethton at 2 p.m. Sunday before concluding the regular season with a home-and-home series against Johnson City.

