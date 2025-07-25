Bade Twirls Gem, Leads Flyboys to Doorstop of Second-Straight Playoff Berth

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys moved to within one win of clinching their second consecutive trip to the Appalachian League playoffs, defeating the Bristol State Liners, 7-4, on Friday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Southpaw Kyle Bade delivered the second dominant starting pitching performance in as many nights for Greeneville (23-17, 2nd West).

The left-hander pitched six shutout innings, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out nine. He ties fellow southpaw Freddy Beruvides for the longest start by a Flyboys pitcher this season (6 IP) and equals right-hander Kellan Klosterman's season-best strikeout total (9). Greeneville led Bristol (17-25, 5th West) 2-0 after four innings following an RBI single from third baseman Cameron Kim (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and a solo home run by shortstop Tyler Inge (2-for-4, HR, RBI), the first home run of his college career in NCAA play or summer ball.

After Kim led off the fifth inning with a double to secure his third multi-hit game in four days, the Flyboys extended their lead to 5-0. Catcher Dylan Jackson (2-for-5, RBI, 2 R) chipped in with an RBI single and center fielder Mycah Jordan (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI) doubled home two runs with two outs in the inning.

Bade shut down Bristol in its third trip through the lineup, inducing an inning-ending double play in the fifth and striking out back-to-back batters to strand a leadoff walk in the sixth inning. The Flyboys then added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning, leading 7-0 at the stretch.

While Bristol scored two runs in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, righty Keenan Mork (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) earned his second save of the season, retiring the side in order in the ninth to seal the Flyboys' win.

Greeneville visits Elizabethton for a doubleheader against the River Riders (20-23, 3rd West) beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Flyboys can clinch the second and final playoff spot in the West Division with a win in either game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The Flyboys will return home for a seven-inning game against Elizabethton at 2 p.m. Sunday before concluding their 2025 home slate versus Johnson City at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







