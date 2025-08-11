Freddy Beruvides Named 2025 Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year

August 11, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







Greeneville Flyboys pitcher Freddy Beruvides has been named 2025 Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year.

The lefty, committed to the University of Pittsburgh, ruled the Appy League this summer, and proved to be a dominating force for the Flyboys pitching staff. In seven games this season, Beruvides pitched 21 2/3 innings, giving up only 13 hits and two earned runs while accruing 29 strikeouts. Beruvides posted remarkable numbers with a 0.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a measly .173 batting average against. In his last two starts with the Flyboys, Beruvides completed 12 innings while striking out 15 batters.

"I want to thank the whole Flyboys organization and my teammates for their endless support," Beruvides stated. "I want to thank coach Jack and Jared Morton for their contributions towards our development not only as baseball players but human beings."

The Flyboys earned much needed wins in late July on the back of Beruvides' dominating performances that helped Greeneville earn a spot in the 2025 Appalachian League playoffs. Beruvides is set to join Pitt this upcoming season as a member of the Panthers pitching staff.







