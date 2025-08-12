Greeneville's Freddy Beruvides Named 2025 Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced that Greeneville's Freddy Beruvides (Pittsburgh) was named the 2025 Pitcher of the Year.

Beruvides, 20, went 1-0 with a 0.83 ERA in seven appearances (four starts) for Greeneville en route to earning Pitcher of the Year honors. The Flyboys left-hander struck out 29 in 21 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, 13 hits and 11 walks. Beruvides finished with 12.05 strikeouts per nine innings, a 1.11 WHIP and a.173 opponent's batting average. Beruvides tied for the Appalachian League lead with two quality starts.

"Freddy was a late addition but made an immediate impact from his first outing on," Flyboys manager Jack Wilson said.

Beruvides allowed two or fewer hits and did not allow a run in six of his seven outings this summer. In his first start against Pulaski on June 22, he struck out eight in five innings and allowed five hits and two runs. Beruvides finished the season with back-to-back quality starts. On July 10 in Danville, he matched his season-high with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings. He retired the first eight hitters he faced and held the Otterbots to just two hits and one walk. On July 16 against Kingsport, he held the Axmen to two hits over six shutout innings, striking out seven and walking two.

"He is an amazing talent and has really good stuff but was very intellectual about his pitching process as most greats do. I would not be shocked to see him called early in the draft in 2026," Wilson added.

Beruvides represented the Appalachian League Select Team in the July 4 exhibition game against USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team Prospects, where he pitched a scoreless second inning, allowing one hit. Beruvides was named the Appalachian League Pitcher of the Month for July after finishing the final month of the season 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and .106 batting average against.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., native is committed to attend Pittsburgh in the fall. Beruvides pitched last spring at Chipola College (Fla.), where he appeared in 14 games (10 starts) as a sophomore and struck out 57 in 47 1/3 innings.







