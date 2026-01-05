Greeneville Flyboys Reach Field Naming Rights Partnership with Eastman Credit Union

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys and Eastman Credit Union have agreed to a five-year field naming rights partnership alongside Tusculum University.

Starting with the 2026 season, the Flyboys and Tusculum Baseball's home field will be named Eastman Credit Union Field, while the ballpark itself will remain Pioneer Park. The change comes after five years of the Greeneville Flyboys calling Pioneer Park home since their inaugural season in 2021.

"We are extremely excited about partnering with Eastman Credit Union," Flyboys General Manager Brandon Bouschart said. "Their commitment to the Greeneville Flyboys and Tusculum University has created a new level of excitement for the ballpark and the community. This partnership continues to build on our vision for family entertainment and advance it towards the next level. Eastman Credit Union Field will be the place to be not only during the summer months, but for events throughout the year."

Pioneer Park was constructed in 2004 as the venue for Tusculum Baseball and the former Minor League Baseball team, the Greeneville Astros. Boyd Sports took over operation of Greeneville baseball in 2018 with the Greeneville Reds, and continued operations with the creation of the Greeneville Flyboys in 2021.

"This partnership builds on our long-standing relationship with Eastman Credit Union and the Greeneville Flyboys," Tusculum Vice President of Athletics Josh Ealy said. "As one of the premier baseball facilities in the Southeast, Eastman Credit Union Field at Pioneer Park provides an ideal setting to further enhance the experience for both our fans and student-athletes."

The facility can accommodate more than 5,000 fans and is the only ballpark in the Appalachian League with luxury suites. The stadium has undergone numerous renovations over the years with Boyd Sports and Tusculum University, including a new state-of-the-art videoboard, new and improved picnic areas, and the fan favorite drink rails around the ballpark.

"We are proud to sponsor the Greeneville Flyboys Stadium, a place that brings our community together and creates lasting memories for families and fans alike. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to Greene County and our belief in fostering opportunities that strengthen community spirit while supporting local economic growth," said Kelly Price, ECU President and CEO.

The Flyboys won the Appalachian League Championship in 2021 and have made the league semifinals each of the past two seasons. Full season tickets, mini-plans, luxury suites and group tickets are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 423-609-7400.







