Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on April 10, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their coaching staff for the Appalachian League's 2026 season. The Flyboys will be led by manager Turner Ward, pitching coach Fred Corral, and hitting coach Avery Collins. Returning to the Flyboys are fourth coach Tike Redman and athletic trainer Chris Lenker.

Ward joins the Flyboys as a 12-year MLB veteran and two-time World Series Champion. Ward enters his first year with the Flyboys after serving as the manager of the Bristol State Liners in 2025. He also spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the hitting coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. His prior managerial experience includes two championship seasons with the Double-A Arizona affiliate, the Mobile Bay Bears.

"I am very excited to spend my summer again in the Appy League coaching these young, eager college baseball players," said Ward.

Ward will be joined by pitching coach Fred Corral who brings in more than 30 years of coaching experience to Greeneville. For the last four years, Corral has been a minor league pitching coach in the Cincinnati Reds organization. Prior to that, Corral spent 20 years as a college pitching coach at the University of Missouri, University of Georgia, University of Memphis, University of Tennessee, and University of Oklahoma. Corral has coached over 90 pitchers who have signed professional contracts including several who are currently in the big leagues.

"I'm excited and honored to join the Greeneville Flyboys organization and its coaching staff this summer," said Corral. "I'm looking forward to giving my best each day in helping develop these young arms, building trust in their preparation, competing with conviction, and doing the simple things better."

Also joining the Greeneville coaching staff is hitting coach, Avery Collins. Collins was a catcher for the Flyboys from 2021-2024 and was notably the longest tenured player in the restructured Appalachian League. Collins is also one of the first players from the Appy League's collegiate format to serve on a coaching staff. He has recently served on the coaching staff for East Carolina University.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to join the Greeneville Flyboys as the hitting coach this summer," said Collins. "It's a great place to be, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with a talented group of players, helping them develop both on and off the field. I'm especially excited to be alongside such a strong coaching staff."

Returning to the Flyboys for his second season is fourth coach, Tike Redman. Redman played six years in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles and served as the Flyboys 1 st base coach in 2025.

"I'm very excited to be rejoining the Flyboys this summer, and I look forward to working with all of these super talented college athletes again," Redman exclaimed.

Returning for his fourth season with the Flyboys will be athletic trainer, Chris Lenker. Lenker currently serves as the Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Medicine for Tusculum University and is a vital part of the Flyboys organization.

"We are beyond excited to have such an incredible coaching staff leading the Greeneville Flyboys this summer," said Flyboys General Manager, Brandon Bouschart. "With Turner at the helm, Fred joining the staff, and many familiar faces returning to Greeneville, there is no doubt in our mind that the Flyboys will be back to the top of the Appalachian League in 2026."

The Flyboys commence their season at home against the Elizabethton River Riders on June 4 th. Single game tickets go on sale May 4 th ! The 2026 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, mini-plans, groups, and suites can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com, or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.







Appalachian League Stories from April 10, 2026

Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2026 Coaching Staff - Greeneville Flyboys

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