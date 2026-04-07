Greeneville Flyboys Announce Turner Ward as Manager

Published on April 7, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys announce Turner Ward as the manager for the 2026 season. Turner joins the Flyboys as a 12-year MLB veteran and two-time World Series Champion. Ward enters his first year with the Flyboys after serving as the manager of the Bristol State Liners in 2025.

"I am very excited to spend my summer again in the Appy League coaching these young, eager college baseball players," said Turner.

Ward spent 2023 and 2024 as the hitting coach for the St. Louis Cardinals after he was the assistant hitting coach in 2022. He previously served as the hitting coach for the Cincinnati Reds (2019), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-18) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-15) after serving as assistant hitting coach in Arizona in 2013. His prior managerial experience includes two championship seasons with the Double-A Arizona affiliate, the Mobile Bay Bears.

Ward was an 18th round draft pick by the New York Yankees and debuted with the Cleveland Indians in 1990. Ward played for the Indians (1990-91), Toronto Blue Jays (1991-93), Milwaukee Brewers (1994-96), Pittsburgh Pirates (1997-99), Diamondbacks (1999-2000) and Philadelphia Phillies (2001).

Brandon Bouschart, Flyboys General Manager, explained, "We are incredibly excited to have Turner joining our organization this summer. His career in the majors and already having experience in the Appy League bodes well for the success of the Flyboys in 2026."

The Flyboys kick off the season at home on June 4th against the Elizabethton River Riders. Single game tickets go on sale May 4th! The 2026 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, mini-plans, groups, and suites can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com, or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.







Appalachian League Stories from April 7, 2026

Greeneville Flyboys Announce Turner Ward as Manager - Greeneville Flyboys

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