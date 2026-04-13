Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on April 13, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their promotional nights for the 2026 season, featuring 24 home games at Eastman Credit Union Field accompanied by a jam-packed schedule of new unique promotions, theme nights, and featuring NINE GIVEAWAYS!

The giveaways start on night one with the Greeneville Flyboys Home Opener on Thursday, June 4th at 7:00pm. On Opening Night fans will receive the first giveaway of the season, a 2026 magnet schedule presented by the Greene County Partnership. Opening Night will also be the first of six Thirsty Thursdays during the season where fans can enjoy $3 Coors Light and $3 Mason Jar refills.

The Flyboys head on the road after game one, but return on June 11th for First Responders Night, with all first responders receiving one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window. The next night on June 12th, a fan favorite returns to Eastman Credit Union Field with Margaritaville Night featuring a post-game Jimmy Buffett tribute concert, discounted beer, and specialty themed t-shirts in the team store.

The following week starting on June 16th, Flyboys Eras Night returns with a twist. The first 250 fans through the gate will receive a free Eras Night t-shirt complimentary of AP Apparel. Expect exciting music, games, friendship bracelet stations, and more! June 18th will be Military Appreciation Night, where all current and former servicemen and women will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window.

The fun continues into the weekend with Star Wars Night on Friday, June 19th, featuring various characters roaming the concourse and specialty themed t-shirts in the team store. The first Saturday game of the season on June 20th will be one to remember as UT Night (presented by Farm Bureau Insurance) returns for a third straight season, but this time in DARK MODE! The Flyboys will be wearing specialty UT Dark Mode inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game. The night will also feature our first of three post-game fireworks shows presented by Top Choice BBQ. The Flyboys wrap up the weekend with their last game in the month of June on Sunday the 21st at 2pm for a special Father's Day Game featuring another t-shirt giveaway for the first 250 fans presented by AP Apparel.

The Flyboys will once again host the largest fireworks show in town on Saturday, July 4th, with an America 250 Fireworks Celebration presented by the General Morgan Inn. The Flyboys will wear special American 250 themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the night.

The following week, on Tuesday, July 7th, the Flyboys will give away a unique Flyboys themed soccer jersey to the first 250 fans in attendance. On Thursday, July 9th, the team will host Honky-Tonk Night featuring your favorite country music, games, and videoboard honky-tonk shenanigans. Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite country get-up.

The fun keeps on coming on Friday, July 10th with the 4th Annual Corgis and Coronas! Pre-game corgi races, in-game corgi tricks, and Corona beer specials will be featured at the game. After the game, fans will have the opportunity to participate in our Tennis Ball Toss for a chance to win $1,000! Faith & Family Day will be Sunday, June 12th at 2pm and will feature yet another giveaway. The first 250 fans in the ballpark will receive a special cross-bat t-shirt presented by Artistic Printers.

The Flyboys are on the road again until returning to Eastman Credit Union Field on July 18th for the final fireworks show of the season and quite possibly the most unique theme night in the team's history. The night will feature all things Davy Crockett recognizing the local Tennessean's birthplace that was recently devasted by the flooding from Hurricane Helene. The Flyboys will wear special Davy Crockett themed jerseys that will be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the United Way of Greene County. Members from the Davy Crockett Birthplace State Park will also be in attendance, including period themed characters and a replica of the Davy Crockett homestead.

Starting on July 21st, the Flyboys begin a five game homestand with the final t-shirt giveaway of the season presented by Artistic Printers. The following night on July 22nd, the team will host Emo Night featuring pop-punk music favorites, funny videoboard emo bangs, and fans are encouraged to dress in their best emo attire! On July 23rd, the Flyboys will host Teachers in Bleachers. All teachers will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window. The next night on Friday, July 24th, the Flyboys will host another fan favorite with Pirates and Princess Night. Fans are encouraged to dress in costume and take pictures with a variety of different princesses and pirates on the concourse.

On Saturday, July 25th, the Flyboys will honor the team's winningest coach with a Jack Wilson bobblehead. The first 500 fans in the ballpark will receive this exclusive bobble presented by the City of Tusculum, the Greene County Sports Council, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County.

The final two home games of the season start on Tuesday, July 28th with the first 500 fans receiving a 2026 Greeneville Flyboys Baseball Card Team set presented by the Boys & Girls Club and Dr. Daniel Lewis. The last home game of the regular season on Wednesday, July 29th is Fan Appreciation Night presented by Chick-fil-a. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary Be Our Guest card from Chick-fil-a.

Daily promotions will be featured throughout the season with some new and improved twists. America 250 Tuesdays will feature hotdogs, popcorn, and select beer all for $2.50. All You Can Eat Wednesdays return in 2026 featuring all you can eat cheeseburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, chips, cookies, and Coke products (promotion ends at 8pm or 2 hours after gates open). Thirsty Thursdays presented by Coors Light will feature $3 Coors Light cans and $3 Mason Jar refills. Finally, Kids Club Sundays will return in 2026 with FREE tickets to all Sunday home games, special discounts, and kids get to run the bases after the game. Ages 12 and under can sign up today at flyboysbaseball.com.

Monday-Saturday games start at 7pm and Sunday games start at 2pm. Additional weekly promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be released at a later date. Promotional schedule is subject to change.

Single game tickets go on sale May 4th! The 2026 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, mini-plans, groups, and suites can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com, or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.







Appalachian League Stories from April 13, 2026

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