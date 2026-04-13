Kingsport Axmen Announce Return of Manager Rick Adair for 2026 Season

Published on April 13, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen are excited to announce that Rick Adair will return as manager for the 2026 season, marking his third season leading the Axmen in Kingsport.

Adair has helped guide the team through two highly competitive seasons, bringing leadership, consistency and a strong culture to the clubhouse. Under his direction, the Axmen have continued to show growth on and off the field.

"I'm looking forward to another summer in Kingsport," Adair said. "Working with Caleb and his staff has been awesome the last two years. Most of our coaching staff is returning, which is great. Our fans have been so supportive, and hopefully we can play consistently well for them this summer. It is great to be a part of the Axmen again!"

The return of Adair also brings continued stability to the coaching staff, with much of the group expected to return alongside him for the 2026 campaign.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Rick for his third season as manager here in Kingsport," general manager Caleb Mills said. "Our guys have been ultra-competitive for the past two seasons, and we have witnessed a ton of growth and success on the field with Rick and his staff leading the way. We are beyond excited to see what's in store for 2026!"

With preparations for the 2026 season already underway, the Axmen are eager to build on the progress made over the past two summers and continue delivering exciting baseball for fans throughout the region.

Stay tuned for additional 2026 Axmen roster, coaching staff and promotional announcements in the coming weeks.







Appalachian League Stories from April 13, 2026

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