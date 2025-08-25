Kingsport Axmen Announce 2026 Season Tickets Now on Sale

Published on August 25, 2025 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, TN - The Kingsport Axmen announced that season tickets for their 2026 baseball season are now on sale. Reserved seating for all 24 Kingsport Axmen home games at Hunter Wright Stadium is $170.

The team is introducing a new 10 game flex plan which offers fans tickets to any 10 games of their choice for just $65.

Fans wanting to become new season ticket holders can view available seating options by scheduling an appointment with Makenzy Tester at mtester@axmenbaseball.com.

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available to purchase by calling the Axmen Ticket Office at 423-224-2626. The 2026 Appalachian League regular season schedule will be released at a later date. Game times are to be determined.







Appalachian League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.