Axmen Clinch Playoff Berth with 14-3 Win over Ridge Runners

July 24, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







BLUEFIELD, WV - The Axmen are bound for the west division championship after their 14-3 victory over the Ridge Runners.

Kingsport struck first, putting up three runs in the first frame. The Axmen added another run off a wild pitch to take a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth.

Bluefield answered back after Ryan Niedzwiedz single put the first run on the board. Although they weren't done yet as they tacked one more run on with a single from Josh Hines.

The Axmen held a slim 4-2 lead entering the sixth. That was when one swing changed the game. PJ Jones took a fastball into opposite field for a 369-foot home run. The two run homer was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back.

Kingsport scored five in the seventh and three in the eighth, while Bluefield had no offensive answer.

The offense cruised to 14 runs, but the pitching kept the Bluefield bats unusually quiet. Cooper Jones picked up the win after his start lasted 5 2/3 innings and Micah Wells earned the save after his 2 1/3 innings of work to send the Axmen to the playoffs.







