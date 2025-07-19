Comeback Kingsport Does It Again

July 19, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Axmen fell behind in another contest, but Kingsport flipped the script late, coming back to win for the second time this week and beating the Otterbots, 10-9, on Saturday night. The "Comeb-Axmen" delivered another rally to solidify their spot as the best team in the West.

Kingsport started the night hot, collecting three hits and three runs in the first. Danville answered with two of its own in the second.

The Axmen led, 4-2, entering the fourth when the wheels fell off. The Otterbots rattled off six runs on six hits, including a monster three-run bomb of a home run from Bruce Wyche.

Entering the bottom of the eighth, the Axmen trailed, 9-6. However, the Axmen never say die.

Alex Kelsey singled to get the inning started with one away. Colin Larson drew a walk, and then Landis Davila poked a flare into left to score Kelsey. Larson was in scoring position, and with the Appalachian League RBI leader on deck, the Axmen were almost sure to cash in.

Cash in they did. Durnin hit a ground ball through the left side to score Larson, and the Axmen were just one run away from tying the contest.

Then Mason Swinney drew a walk, loading the bases with two away for the pinch-hitting Jace Roosien. After a fierce duel with Tyler Davis, Roosien drew a base on balls, tying the game at nine runs apiece.

Designated hitter Blake Primrose had a chance to give the Axmen the lead with a base hit but instead drew a walk to score the go-ahead run after another fierce battle with Davis.

Payton Armour and Kaleb Townsend got the final three outs in the ninth to secure the fourth victory of the slate.

The Axmen are firing on all cylinders at the moment and are 8-2 in their last 10 and 12-4 in the month of July.







