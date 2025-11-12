Kingsport Axmen Unveil 2026 Season Schedule

Published on November 12, 2025 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen are excited to announce their 2026 Appalachian League schedule, featuring another summer packed with family fun, exciting baseball action and community events at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Axmen will open the 2026 season at home Thursday, June 4, with a three-game series against the Burlington Sock Puppets. The 48-game regular season will run through July 30, with 24 home games and 24 road games split evenly across June and July.

The 2026 season will once again feature fan-favorite promotional nights, including theme nights, giveaways and community appreciation events that have made Kingsport baseball a staple of summer entertainment in the region. Details on the Axmen's full promotional schedule will be released in the coming months.

"We're thrilled to get another season of Axmen baseball on the calendar," said Caleb Mills, general manager of the Axmen. "Our fans showed incredible support in 2025, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back for another fun and competitive year at Hunter Wright Stadium."

Group outings, season tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 season are now available. Fans can contact the Axmen front office for more information or to reserve their dates early.







