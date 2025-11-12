Elizabethton River Riders Announce Schedule for 2026 Season

Published on November 12, 2025 under Appalachian League (ApL)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders announced their 2026 baseball schedule. The River Riders will play at the Greeneville Flyboys on the June 4 Opening Day. The River Riders will host their first home game June 5 against the Flyboys.

The 2026 Appalachian League season begins June 4 and runs through July 30. The River Riders will celebrate Independence Day at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday, July 3, when they host the Flyboys.

"I look forward to our 2026 season with tremendous excitement!" Elizabethton River Riders general manager Kiva Fuller said. "Our 2025 season was super fun with new theme nights such as Comic Book Hero Night which saw Batman and Wonder Woman in house and new giveaways like a Seat Cushion and Pennant. Mark your 2026 calendars to join us for an even more action-packed summer."

Full season tickets and mini plans are now available by calling the River Riders ticket office at 423-547-6443. Game times are to be determined. The promotional calendar will be released at a later date.

The Appalachian League was established in 1911.







