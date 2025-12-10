Elizabethton River Riders Receive 2025 Lee Landers Community Service Award

Published on December 10, 2025 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced the Elizabethton River Riders as the 2025 Lee Landers Community Service Award recipient. The River Riders also won the Community Service Award in 2024. The Lee Landers Community Service Award is presented to the club that demonstrates an outstanding, ongoing commitment to charitable service, support and leadership within their local community and the baseball industry.

"The River Riders are truly humbled to receive the 2025 Appalachian League Lee Landers Community Service Award," Elizabethton River Riders general manager Kiva Fuller said. "Our community means everything to us. Whether at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark or out in our city and county, we strive every day to give back to the people who support and inspire us."

In January, the Elizabethton River Riders led the renovation efforts of Cat Island baseball and softball fields. The project was to restore and upgrade the fields that were damaged due to significant flooding during Hurricane Helene. The renovation included removing destroyed fences, debris and excess silt. The River Riders front office staff campaigned with local businesses to secure heavy equipment needed, fencing, seed for the outfields, paint for the dugouts and concession stands, a scoreboard as well as breakfast and lunch for all volunteers both days.

The River Riders' continued their commitment to charity by volunteering with organizations such as Kiwanis Club supporting local children, Make-A-Wish, Carter County Drug Prevention, Chamber of Commerce, Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Elizabethton Parks & Recreation and more.

During the 2025 season, Elizabethton hosted an MLB PLAY BALL Weekend where kids participated in on-field games and skills challenges. River Riders players and staff participated in NARCAN training, PEAK Mentoring and the annual Happy Valley High School Back to School Event. Players and coaches also visited the Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City.

The River Riders front office staff also participated in local and holiday events including Seuss on the Loose in downtown Elizabethton, hosting the Calvary Baptist Church SonRise Easter Service, Covered Bridge Days, the Carter County Halloween party, United Way Celebrity Bagging, Free Community Meal and the Turkey Trot.

In total, the Elizabethton River Riders contributed more than $461,000 in gift-in-kind donations and services through Nov. 30 and volunteered 447 hours to various community organizations and initiatives.

"This honor touches us deeply, especially as it reflects the values embodied by the award's namesake, Mr. Lee Landers. 'Service before self' isn't just a motto - it's a value we carry in our hearts each and every day," Fuller added.

Lee Landers served as the Appalachian League president from 1996-2018 and passed away on May 17, 2021. Landers always placed others first and encouraged all clubs and staff to become involved and give back to their communities. Landers' involvement over the years included the Roman Cultural Society, Jaycees, Police Benevolent Association, D.A.R.E, Senior Olympics Board, Baseball Chapel, American Heart Association and Springfield Chamber of Commerce.







Appalachian League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.