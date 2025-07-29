Evans Homers Twice as River Riders Power Past State Liners, 12-7

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Eli Evans launched two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Elizabethton River Riders to a 12-7 victory over the Bristol State Liners on Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The River Riders erupted for eight runs in the first two innings and held off a late push to secure the series opener.

The rundown

Elizabethton wasted no time putting runs on the board. After singles from Jackson Berry and Jack Torbett to open the game, Evans blasted a three-run homer to left-center to give the Riders a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

The offense kept rolling in the second. Luke Donaghey and Jack Ratcliffe opened the inning with back-to-back doubles before Torbett drove in another run on a groundout. Evans followed with his second home run of the night - a two-run shot to left - pushing the lead to 6-0. Ethan Ball added an RBI double, and Xavier Bradley came around to score on a throwing error to cap a five-run frame and make it 8-0.

Bristol chipped away with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, but the River Riders responded with four more in the sixth. RBI singles from Tu'alau Wolfgramm and Berry sandwiched around a bases-loaded walk to Ratcliffe helped stretch the lead to 12-3.

Bristol mounted a rally in the ninth, scoring three runs on a Brooks Wright homer, but Colton Williams recorded the final outs to lock down the win.

Notables

Evans went 3-for-6 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored.

Berry had two hits, a run, an RBI and his 13th stolen base of the year.

The River Riders scored multiple runs in three different innings.

Elizabethton pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts in the win.

Up next

The River Riders return home to finish the 2025 season on Wednesday against the Bristol State Liners. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The game can be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







