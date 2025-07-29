This Week in Sockville: Burlington Clinches East, Sights Set on Title Run

With two regular season games left, the Puppets have locked up the East Division title and are gearing up to host the East Division Championship Game this Thursday at Burlington Athletic Stadium. A win there would send Burlington to the Appalachian League Championship on Friday.

By the Numbers

Burlington leads the entire league in batting average at .282, ranks first in the East in runs per game at 7.27, and owns both the best team ERA and bullpen ERA in the East. Opponents are hitting just .228 against them, the lowest mark in the Appalachian League.

Final Regular Season Tune-Up

Before Thursday's showdown, the Puppets close out the regular season with a two-game home set against Danville on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games are key for momentum and tuning up a red-hot roster that has found its rhythm heading into the most important week of the season.

Offensive Firepower

Dom Krupinski (Miami Ohio) has been a force at the top of the lineup. He's top five in the league in on-base percentage at .503 and has hit .405 over his last 11 games. He enters the week ranked second in the East in RBIs with 38.

Orlando Fernandez has been just as explosive, driving in 12 runs in his last six games while hitting .381 with four doubles over that stretch. He leads the East in walks with 40 and ranks second in the league in doubles with 14.

Chance Jennings continues to set the tone, walking 10 times in his last six games while hitting .348 with runners on base and an eye-popping .556 on first pitches. He's also part of a flawless outfield that includes Wade Shelley and Zach Jackson - the trio has combined for 179 total chances this season without a single error.

Preston Yaucher is heating up at the perfect time, batting .400 with nine RBIs in his last five games. He has 37 RBIs in just 30 games and is hitting .409 with runners in scoring position and .476 on first pitches. He's one of the most consistent run producers in the league.

Add in Avery Smith's .414 batting average in July and .692 OBP when leading off innings, Zach Jackson's .404 OBP over the last 10 games, and Shelley's .444 average on first pitches, and you're looking at a lineup that can hurt teams from every angle.

Pitching That Shuts the Door

Ty Bradle enters the final week with the second-best ERA in the East at 1.95 and ranks top 10 in the league overall. He's also in the top 15 in strikeouts and has allowed just three walks with 18 strikeouts when runners are on base.

Ryan Hench joins him in the top 10 in innings pitched, while Bromley Thornton has held opponents to a .197 batting average. Gabe Magallan has been nearly untouchable with runners in scoring position, allowing just a .111 average.

Out of the bullpen, Tate Jones leads the league in walks per nine innings at just 1.16. He's allowed only three walks with 18 strikeouts in 23.1 innings and holds a microscopic 0.38 WHIP against leadoff hitters.

One Week. One Goal.

It all leads to this week. The regular season wraps up Tuesday and Wednesday. The East Division Championship is Thursday. And if the Puppets take care of business, the Appalachian League title game will be in Johnson City Friday night.

Buckle up. Sockville is ready to make a run.

