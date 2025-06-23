Sock Puppets Review: The Pups Are Hot

June 23, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Burlington Sock Puppets are on a roll and showing no signs of slowing down. They sit in first place in the East Division with a 1.5-game lead and are the only team in the division with a winning record both at home and on the road. Burlington is also the only East team with a positive run differential (+32). The next closest team, Bluefield, sits three games back.

Offensively, the Sock Puppets lead the league in batting average (.278), slugging percentage (.404), triples, and stolen bases (42-for-54). They're also the top team in OPS against both right-handed (.816) and left-handed pitching (.836), making them a threat no matter who's on the mound.

DJ Merriweather (Austin Peay) has been on base more than anyone in the league, leading all hitters with a .627 OBP. Dom Krupinski (Miami Ohio) is quietly among the top ten in RBIs with 11, while Zach Jackson (Virginia) and Chance Jennings are tied for the league lead in triples with two apiece. Orlando Fernandez (New Orleans) ranks third in doubles with five, and Jennings also sits third in the league in total hits with 18.

The pitching has backed it all up. Burlington leads the league in team ERA (4.38), ranks second in fewest walks (82), and holds the best WHIP at 1.49.

Tony Neubeck has been the standout. He's the only pitcher in the league with at least 15 innings pitched and an ERA below 1.00, sitting at 0.56. He also ranks second overall in strikeouts with 21. Behind him, Jason Johnson (Bryant & Stratton) is holding hitters to a .056 average, good for third in the league.

Get tickets for this weekend's games: https://www.appyleague.com/burlington/tickets/single-game







Appalachian League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.