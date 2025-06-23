Ezra McNaughton Named Appalachian League Player of the Week for Second Time

June 23, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys infielder/outfielder Ezra McNaughton has been named Appalachian League Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks.

The freshman from BYU claimed the first Appalachian Player of the Week title in early June batting .500 with three runs, two homers and eight RBI. McNaughton then continued his dominance this past week posting a .524 batting average, 1.649 OPS, three HR, six RBI, two steals and a staggering 22 total bases. McNaughton hit two towering homers in the Flyboys game Thursday against the Bristol State Liners that helped secure a much-needed victory in the division.

McNaughton is currently leading the league with five homers and a 1.337 OPS. The Flyboys under manager Jack Wilson currently hold a 9-5 record, leading the Appalachian League West with a half-game lead over the Kingsport Axmen.

The Flyboys will be back in action June 23 with a doubleheader against Kingsport. Tickets can be purchased at flyboysbaseball.com.







