Flyboys Walk off River Turtles on Sunday

June 22, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Needing three outs to wrap up a convincing 5-2 win, the Greeneville Flyboys surrendered three runs in the top of the seventh inning against the Pulaski River Turtles on Sunday. A gritty team through and through, they rallied. Left fielder Ezra McNaughton (3-for-4, RBI) doubled to lead off the bottom of the inning and catcher Layne Akers (2-for-4, 2 RBI) delivered a walk-off base hit to secure the second one-run victory in 24 hours for the Flyboys (9-5), with a final score of 6-5.

Southpaw Freddy Beruvides (5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) gave the Flyboys another strong start on the mound, spinning five efficient innings to tie right-hander Kellan Klosterman and lefty Kyle Bade for the longest start by a Flyboys pitcher this season. Klosterman and Bade each pitched five innings during the Flyboys' series split at Elizabethton on June 17-18.

After hitting a go-ahead, inside-the-park home run in Saturday night's win, third baseman Jace Patton (2-for-2, 2 RBI) gave the Flyboys a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, opening the scoring with a two-run single. Greeneville extended its lead to 4-0 in the second inning with a sacrifice fly from center fielder Reid Haire (1-for-3, RBI, R) and McNaughton's second single in as many innings.

Pulaski shortstop JT Taylor (1-for-3, 2 RBI, R) tagged Beruvides with a two-run single in the top of the third, but the Flyboys pushed their advantage back to three runs in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Akers. They led 5-2 until the top of the seventh, when four River Turtles batters reached base consecutively to begin the inning. Designated hitter Brayden Ricketts (1-for-3, RBI) plated the first of three Pulaski runs in the frame, while another scored on a double play and the River Turtles tied the game on a wild pitch with two outs.

With the game tied, 5-5, entering the last half-inning of regulation, McNaughton's double nearly cleared the right-center field wall-the Flyboys slugger barely missed out on his league-leading sixth home run of the season. He strolled into second base representing the winning run. Speedster Mycah Jordan (SB, R) entered as a pinch runner, and Pulaski intentionally walked designated hitter Dylan Jackson with hopes of turning a double play. Jordan caught the River Turtles sleeping and stole third base for his league-best 12th stolen base of the season.

Third baseman Cameron Kim, who entered the game in the fifth inning as a defensive replacement, was intentionally walked, loading the bases for Akers, who laced a fastball off the right-field wall for a walk-off single. It's the Flyboys' first walk-off win since Aug. 1, 2024, when they defeated the Kingsport Axmen, 6-5, in the Appalachian League Semifinal.

Next up

Next up

The Flyboys remain home for a three-game series versus the Kingsport Axmen. They will play a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.







