Doughboys swept out on their field in a low-scoring loss to the River Riders

June 22, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







Johnson City, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys take back-to-back losses to the River Riders at home with a 5-3 loss Sunday afternoon.

Elizabethton came out swinging early. In the second inning, Jaxon Berry led off with a single, followed by Brady Thompson working a walk, and then a 2-RBI double down the left field line by Luke Donaghey gave us the first runs of the game. Things didn't stop there, as Jordan Crosland hit a double of his own into left, scoring Donaghey and making it a 3-0 ballgame.

Elizabethton continued their onslaught in the fourth inning when Jack Ratcliffe led off with a single and Thompson worked his second walk. But ball four of that walk would sail into the backstop, allowing Ratcliffe to score unassisted. Donaghey would then earn his third RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Thompson, now a 5-0 game.

The Doughboys showed some life in the bottom of the fourth, as Nate Connor singled on a line drive to right, scoring Willie Hurt, who had previously reached on an error by the Elizabethton infield.

Johnson City found success again in the sixth, as Jose Fernandez smashed his second homer of the season the opposite way over the right field wall to make it a 5-2 game heading into the final inning.

Johnson City mustered up another run after Ryan Jones was hit by a pitch, and a couple more infield errors by Elizabethton saw him cross home on a wild throw to third. Logan Dunn would strike out shortly after, ending the ballgame with a score of 5-3.

The Johnson City Doughboys will be back in action Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, where they will be the away team in a two-game series against the Bristol State Liners. First pitch set for 7:00 p.m.







