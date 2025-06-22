Axmen Shut out State Liners in Pitching Duel

June 22, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen took home Sunday's series finale against the Bristol State Liners, 2-0, in seven innings in the blazing hot sun. It was a duel between the two pitching staffs through and through.

The Axmen got out to an early lead in the bottom of the first, scoring first off a sacrifice fly from Jace Roossien. Then, a Derrick Pitts groundout scored the second run of the inning.

Kingsport took the 2-0 lead and ran with it the rest of the way, as Ronin Vicenti continued to fan the State Liners. He ended the night with five innings pitched and no runs allowed.

Bristol returned the favor, shutting out the Axmen the rest of the way.

JJ Harrell entered in the sixth and finished the game, earning the save.

The Axmen improved to 9-6 and head into a doubleheader with Greeneville on Tuesday.







Appalachian League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.