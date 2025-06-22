River Riders Hold off Doughboys, 11-8, in Thriller, Extend Win Streak to Four Games

June 22, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders extended their win streak to four games on Saturday night, securing an 11-8 victory over the Johnson City Doughboys. The game saw multiple lead changes and a late surge from the River Riders, who rallied in the sixth inning to grab the win.

The rundown

he River Riders quickly found themselves trailing after the Doughboys posted three runs in the second inning. A double from Paris Pridgen, a throwing error, and key singles from Logan Fyffe and Nate Conner gave Johnson City a 3-0 lead. However, Elizabethton responded in a big way, erupting for eight runs in the sixth inning to take control of the game.

Elizabethton was held scoreless through the first five innings, before a massive eight run sixth inning that saw 13 men come to the plate. The big sixth inning was highlighted by Lenox Lively's two run double, two hits from Jordan Crosland, and a series of walks and singles that gave the River Riders a commanding 8-3 lead.

Johnson City didn't give up easily. A two-run homer from Brandon Chang in the sixth led to a five-run inning for the Doughboys that tied the game 8-8, but Elizabethton kept answering. The River Riders retook the lead in the top of the eighth courtesy of two bases loaded walks to Josh Evans and Drew Dickerson. A home run by Tu'alau Wolfgramm in the top of the ninth sealed the victory, with the River Riders ultimately winning 11-8 despite a late push from the Doughboys.

The pitching

Brody Roe (1-0) picked up the win after throwing two innings of solid relief, while Ryan Bailey was tasked with shutting the door in the eighth and ninth. Bailey earned his first save of the season.

Notes

Wolfgramm's home run in the ninth was his first of the season

Lively's double in the sixth was his second of the season

Crosland extended his hitting streak to six games

Brady Thompson went 3-for-3 and reached base five times

Crosland stole his sixth base of the season; he leads the team in that category

Eight of the nine Elizabethton starters scored a run

Stat of the game

8 - The River Riders scored eight runs in the sixth inning, the most they've scored in an inning this season.

Next up

The River Riders (6-9) will continue their road trip as they head to face the Johnson City Doughboys (8-6) again on Sunday, June 22, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The game will be a 7-inning contest and will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







Appalachian League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.