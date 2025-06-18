River Riders Edge Flyboys, 1-0, in Game 2 Behind Gem from Lewis

June 18, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Elizabethton, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders (3-9) held off a late rally from the Greeneville Flyboys (6-4) to win, 1-0, in the second game of their two-game series on Wednesday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. After seven scoreless innings, Elizabethton finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth with a go ahead single from Crosland to score Brady Thompson and secure the narrow victory.

The Rundown

The game was a pitcher's duel, with both teams struggling to get their offense going. Greeneville's starter, Kyle Bade, delivered a solid five innings, allowing only two hits and no runs. On the other side, River Riders' starter Donte Lewis was dominant, throwing four scoreless frames without surrendering a hit and striking at six.

The score remained scoreless as both teams went quietly in the first seven innings. After a leadoff single by Thompson in the bottom of the eighth, a wild pitch moved him into scoring position. Crosland then stepped up and delivered a clutch RBI single, driving Thompson in.

Greeneville threatened in the top of the ninth, but the River Riders' defense and bullpen held firm to preserve the shutout.

The Pitching

Lewis was the standout, earning his first win of the season. The bullpen followed suit, with Josh Evans and Blake Holshouser combining to throw four more shutout innings. Jack Brafa earned his first save of the year, finishing the game with two punchouts in the ninth.

Greeneville's Emery Dawkins took the loss, falling to 0-2 after allowing the game-winning run in the eighth.

Notes

This was Elizabethton's first shutout win of the season.

- Brady Thompson's leadoff single in the eighth set the stage for the game-winning run.

- Elizabethton's bullpen threw a combined five shutout innings

With the victory, the River Riders snapped a six-game losing skid and secured their first victory in the last seven days

Next Up

The River Riders (3-8) return home to face the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Thursday, June 19, at 6:30 p.m. ET at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The game will be streamed live on AppyLeague.com.







Appalachian League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.