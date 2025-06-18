Klosterman Shines as Flyboys Win Rain-Shortened Contest

Sports stats



ApL Greeneville Flyboys

Klosterman Shines as Flyboys Win Rain-Shortened Contest

June 18, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)
Greeneville Flyboys News Release


ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys won their third straight game Tuesday night, defeating the River Riders, 6-2, in Elizabethton. The game was declared over after 6 1/2 innings due to lightning in the area.

Kellan Klosterman (5 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K) was once again masterful on the mound, giving the Flyboys (6-3) much-needed length in the starting role. He earned his first win of the season with five strong innings, retiring seven straight River Riders (2-9) to conclude his outing.

The Flyboys took a 2-0 lead in the first inning via a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. Prior to scoring the game's first run, center fielder Mycah Jordan (1-for-5, R, 2 SB) stole his league-leading ninth base of the season. Although Greeneville has had two games canceled due to inclement weather, no other player has matched Jordan's efficiency on the basepaths. The second-year Flyboy has not been caught stealing yet this season.

Two-out RBI were key for Greeneville in Tuesday's victory. Left fielder Grant Hunter (2-for-3, 2 RBI) gave the Flyboys a 4-1 lead with a two-out, two-run double in the third inning, and designated hitter Ezra McNaughton's two-out, solo homer gave the Flyboys a 5-2 lead in the sixth. McNaughton (2-for-4, HR, RBI) leads Greeneville with three homers through the team's first nine games.

Catcher Dylan Jackson (2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) hit his first home run of the year in the seventh inning, lining a solo shot over the right field fence to extend the Flyboys' lead to 6-2. The game entered a lightning delay in the bottom of the seventh and, after nearly an hour, was declared final.

Next up

The Flyboys conclude their series at Elizabethton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday before returning home to host the Bristol State Liners at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.

Check out the Greeneville Flyboys Statistics



Appalachian League Stories from June 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Greeneville Flyboys Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central