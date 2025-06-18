Klosterman Shines as Flyboys Win Rain-Shortened Contest

June 18, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys won their third straight game Tuesday night, defeating the River Riders, 6-2, in Elizabethton. The game was declared over after 6 1/2 innings due to lightning in the area.

Kellan Klosterman (5 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K) was once again masterful on the mound, giving the Flyboys (6-3) much-needed length in the starting role. He earned his first win of the season with five strong innings, retiring seven straight River Riders (2-9) to conclude his outing.

The Flyboys took a 2-0 lead in the first inning via a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. Prior to scoring the game's first run, center fielder Mycah Jordan (1-for-5, R, 2 SB) stole his league-leading ninth base of the season. Although Greeneville has had two games canceled due to inclement weather, no other player has matched Jordan's efficiency on the basepaths. The second-year Flyboy has not been caught stealing yet this season.

Two-out RBI were key for Greeneville in Tuesday's victory. Left fielder Grant Hunter (2-for-3, 2 RBI) gave the Flyboys a 4-1 lead with a two-out, two-run double in the third inning, and designated hitter Ezra McNaughton's two-out, solo homer gave the Flyboys a 5-2 lead in the sixth. McNaughton (2-for-4, HR, RBI) leads Greeneville with three homers through the team's first nine games.

Catcher Dylan Jackson (2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) hit his first home run of the year in the seventh inning, lining a solo shot over the right field fence to extend the Flyboys' lead to 6-2. The game entered a lightning delay in the bottom of the seventh and, after nearly an hour, was declared final.

The Flyboys conclude their series at Elizabethton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday before returning home to host the Bristol State Liners at 7 p.m. Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







