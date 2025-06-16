Flyboys Sweep Coal Cats in Doubleheader
June 16, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)
Greeneville Flyboys News Release
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys (5-3) returned to their winning ways Sunday, sweeping the Tri-State Coal Cats (4-5) in a doubleheader to cap off a rain-soaked weekend on the road. The conclusion of Friday night's suspended contest kicked off the twin-bill, and Flyboys manager Jack Wilson's squad took Sunday's opening game, 7-1.
The Flyboys tied the game in the top of the eighth inning with a two-out single from infielder Jace Patton (1-for-4, 1 RBI) and scored six runs in the ninth inning to put the game out of reach. Catcher Brady Francisco (0-for-3, 1 RBI) plated the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded walk. The Flyboys then capitalized on a Tri-State throwing error following a sacrifice fly from second baseman Peyton Miller (0-for-2, 1 RBI) to add three more runs, and a two-run double from left fielder Grant Hunter (1-for-5, 2 RBI) then put the game out of reach.
The visitors handled Game 2 of the doubleheader much like Game 1, falling behind early but rallying for multiple runs late to put the game on ice. Trailing 2-0 entering the fourth inning, third baseman AJ Diaz (2-for-4, 2 RBI) tied the game with a two-run single. Tri-State took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning, but the Flyboys plated seven runs in the sixth to gain a 9-3 advantage. Patton (2-for-3, 3B, 1 RBI) tied the game with an RBI triple and Francisco (1-for-2, 2 RBI), just like in Game 1, delivered in the clutch. His two-run single gave the Flyboys the lead for good.
Saturday's game at Tri-State, which was suspended in the middle of the fifth inning with the Flyboys leading, 5-2, will be made up on July 17 when the Coal Cats visit Greeneville.
The Flyboys hit the road once again for a two-game series against the Elizabethton River Riders beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They will return to Pioneer Park for a seven-game homestand beginning Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.
