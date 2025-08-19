Greeneville Flyboys Win 2025 Promotional Award

Published on August 19, 2025

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- The Greeneville Flyboys have been named as the recipient of the 2025 Appalachian League Promotional Award. For the second time in three years, the Flyboys were crowned the winner of the Promotional Award, which is awarded to the club that demonstrates outstanding and creative marketing and promotional work.

The Flyboys elevated their promotional calendar even more during the 2025 season with a broad array of new and exciting promotions that were introduced for the first time this season. The Flyboys kicked off the first of three specialty jerseys with a Star Wars themed jersey designed by manager Jack Wilson. They then added on to a popular promotion by introducing a UT Themed jersey for UT Night. The last of the themed jerseys worn in 2025 were superhero themed jerseys on Heroes Night with all proceeds benefiting the United Way of Greene County.

For the first time ever, the Flyboys gave away 500 Ace mascot bobbleheads which were gone within 15 minutes of the gates opening. Fan favorites returned in 2025, with new and improved versions of Margaritaville Night, Flyboys Eras Night 2.0 and the extremely popular Corgis & Coronas. The Flyboys also expanded their firework shows to four during the 2025 season which included the July 4 extravaganza where the second largest crowd in Pioneer Park history was seen.

New and improved in-game promotions proved to be fan favorites. Fighter jet-themed t-shirts were thrown out into the crowd during each game, and both kids and adults had the opportunity to chase our inflatable dinosaur around the field during games this summer! The videoboard continues to be a staple for the Flyboys in-game promotions. Every game you can expect new and exciting entertainment from singing gophers, rally videos, fan cams, funny headshots and more!

"Above all things, we strive to bring family fun entertainment to the Greeneville community," Greeneville Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart said. "It is incredibly rewarding to see so many fans come to the ballpark, participating in our various theme nights, and leaving with a smile."

The Greeneville Flyboys significantly increased attendance in 2025 to 2,610 fans per game by providing affordable family fun entertainment to the Greeneville community.

Full season tickets for the 2026 season are available now. Call 423-609-7400 to purchase your seats today!







