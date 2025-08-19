Greeneville Flyboys Receive 2025 Promotional Award

Published on August 19, 2025 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the Greeneville Flyboys as the recipient of the 2025 Promotional Award. The Promotional Award is given to the club that demonstrated outstanding promotional work during the season.

The Flyboys elevated their promotional calendar during the 2025 season with a broad array of new and exciting promotions that were introduced for the first time. The Flyboys also brought back improved versions of fan favorites such as Flyboys Eras Night 2.0, Margaritaville Night, Pirates and Princess night and the extremely popular Corgis and Coronas. New and improved in-game promotions also proved to be fan favorites.

"Above all things, we strive to bring family fun entertainment to the Greeneville community," said Greeneville Flyboys general manager Brandon Bouschart. "It is incredibly rewarding to see so many fans come to the ballpark, participating in our various theme nights, and leaving with a smile."

The Flyboys hosted three specialty jersey nights at Pioneer Park during the season. June 6 was Star Wars night, as the Flyboys wore Star Wars themed jerseys designed by manager Jack Wilson. June 21 was University of Tennessee Night, where Flyboys players wore specialty UT themed jerseys. The Flyboys introduced a new theme night with Heroes in the Park on July 19 where players wore special hero themed jerseys. All specialty jerseys were auctioned off throughout Flyboys games.

Greeneville kicked off Fourth of July weekend with a Fireworks Extravaganza in front of the second largest crowd in franchise history, 4,947 fans. On July 5, the Flyboys hosted their third Annual Corgis and Coronas Night. The night featured pre-game corgi races, in-game corgi tricks and Corona beer specials. After the game fans had the opportunity to participate in a tennis ball toss for a chance to win $1,000. The weekend wrapped up with Military Appreciation Day on July 6 where all current and former servicemen and women received one complimentary ticket to the game.

On July 17, the Flyboys gave away the first ever ACE the Mascot bobblehead to the first 500 fans at the ballpark. All 500 bobbleheads were gone within 15 minutes of the gates opening. The Flyboys also gave away a magnet schedule on Opening Day and an exclusive Patriotic themed t-shirt on June 19. Additionally, 30 fighter jet themed t-shirts were thrown into the crowd during every game.

The Flyboys also won the Promotional Award in 2023.







