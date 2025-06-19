McNaughton Homers Twice, Leads Flyboys Past State Liners

June 19, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Returning home for a seven-game homestand, the Greeneville Flyboys defeated the Bristol State Liners, 7-3, Thursday behind strong performances from designated hitter Ezra McNaughton and right-handed relief pitcher Jace Smith.

The Flyboys (7-4) fell behind, 3-0, in the first inning after RBI singles from first baseman Patrick Gillen (2-for-3, RBI) and catcher Hayden Blair (2-for-4, RBI). Bristol took advantage of Flyboys starter Garrett Mackowiak (1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB) to build its early lead. The lead was short-lived, as the Flyboys scored seven unanswered runs to take the series opener.

Greeneville plated four runs in the third inning. Bristol starter Max Owens (4 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) balked home the Flyboys' first run, and the home squad drew to within one run with crafty work on the basepaths. Prior to scoring on the balk, catcher Brady Francisco (0-for-1, R) advanced from first base to third base on a bunt single from center fielder Reid Haire (1-for-3, R). Haire caught the State Liners defense napping, taking third base on a delayed steal and scoring on a throwing error committed by Owens.

McNaughton (2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI) gave the Flyboys a 4-3 lead with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, blasting the first of his two home runs to straightaway right field. In the fifth inning, Greeneville added another two-out run with an RBI double from right fielder Layne Akers (1-for-3, 2B, RBI).

McNaughton then hit his second two-run home run of the night, giving the Flyboys a 7-3 lead. The slugger out of Brigham Young University now leads the Appalachian League with five home runs. Led by Smith (4.2 IP, K), the Flyboys bullpen shut out Bristol for the final eight innings. Drew Mattox (1.1 IP, 3 K), Evan Kay (1 IP, 0 H) and Keenan Mork (1 IP, 1 K) closed the door on the mound, allowing just two baserunners in the final 3 1/3 innings.

Next up

The Flyboys conclude their series versus Bristol at 7 p.m. Friday for Margaritaville Night. Fans over 21 years old can enjoy discounted beer, and the night will conclude with a postgame Jimmy Buffett tribute concert. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







