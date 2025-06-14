Flyboys' Road Trip Hampered by Inclement Weather

June 14, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Greeneville Flyboys (3-3) fell victim to thunderstorms on back-to-back nights during their three-game road series at the Tri-State Coal Cats. Friday night's series opener was suspended after three innings with the score tied, 0-0. The game will resume at noon Sunday, beginning in the top of the fourth inning. Three Flyboys pitchers combined to hold the Coal Cats scoreless in Friday night's suspended game, while shortstop Tyler Inge (1-for-2, SB) and catcher Dylan Jackson (1-for-1, 2B) were the only Flyboys batters to reach base safely.

Saturday night's game was suspended in the middle of the fifth inning with the Flyboys leading, 5-2. Greeneville opened the scoring with a three-run first inning. Left fielder Mycah Jordan (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and first baseman Layne Akers (0-for-2, RBI) drove in runs in the early going. Shortstop Cameron Kim (1-for-3, RBI) extended the Flyboys' lead to 4-0 with an RBI double in the fourth inning, while Jordan gave Flyboys a 5-0 lead later in the frame with an RBI groundout. Tri-State answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning before the game was suspended in the middle of the fifth.

The Flyboys conclude their series at Tri-State with a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday. Friday's suspended game will be resumed in the top of the fourth inning, while Saturday's suspended game will be made up when the Coal Cats visit Greeneville on July 17.

Following Sunday's action, the Flyboys head to Elizabethton for a two-game set beginning Tuesday before returning home to host the Bristol State Liners on Thursday.

Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.

